JUST IN: Covid-19 recovery rate continues on a positive trajectory

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S recovery rate continues to be on a positive trajectory with the country as of Wednesday recording 12 new recoveries.

According to statistics released by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the recovery rate has for the past three days has been pegged at 93,4 percent while the positivity rate was as of Wednesday pegged at 1,1 percent of the 1 510 tests that were done.

“17 new cases (all local) and one death reported in the last 24 hours; seven day rolling average for new cases falls to 30 today (Wednesday) from 31 yesterday (Thursday).

“1510 were tests done, positivity was 1,1 percent. 12 new recoveries reported: National Recovery rate stands at 93,4 percent and active cases up to 908,” reads part of the update.

As of 17 March 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 36 552 cases 34 136 recoveries and 1508 deaths.

In terms of active cases, Harare remains with the highest number at 450 followed by Matabeleland North with 203 and Manicaland has the third highest number of active cases which are pegged at 107.

Bulawayo province has the fourth highest number of active cases 49.