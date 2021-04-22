JUST IN: Mentally challenged woman sparks gold rush

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

DOZENS of artisanal miners have descended on Gokwe’s Tongogara suburb following reports that gold deposits have been discovered in the area.

The gold rush started after a mentally challenged woman is reported to have been found unknowingly playing with a gold nugget which prompted people to descend on the area.

Gokwe North District Development Coordinator Mr Martin Musakanda, confirmed the rush and said law enforcement agencies have since been deployed to the area.

“It is confirmed that a woman picked a piece of gold ore from the place in question. The gold ore was then discovered by knowledgeable community members after noticing that the woman was using the ore to play a traditional game called nhodo. She eventually led the community to the place, which subsequently led to a massive movement of people from all walks of life to that area,” he said.

Mr Musakanda said there were some people who were claiming ownership of the area.

“There are some prospectors in possession of papers dated 31 March 2021. We are still trying to verify the papers and then engage relevant authorities on that one,” said Mr Musakanda. He said there were high levels of level degradation and cases of other illegal activities like prostitution which were on the increase in the area.

“We discovered an estimated 8 000 people panning for gold. There was serious land degradation of about six hectares, deforestation, land pollution, disturbance of the ecosystem, breeding ground for criminal activities, spread of sexually transmitted infections,” he said.

Mr Musakanda said some of the challenges they noted were non-compliance with Covid-19 regulations, unavailability of safe drinking water, insecurity of local people, absence of ablution facilities which might also help spread water borne diseases.

“We recommended that the illegal activities be stopped forthwith and allow formal processes to take place, that the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development takes the lead, holders of prospecting licences register with the local rural district council, security areas to take charge and that a community share ownership be mooted,” he said.

“In line with the Government’s devolution agenda, we recommended that a community share ownership scheme be created.”