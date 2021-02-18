JUST IN: VP Chiwenga first person in Zim to get Covid-19 jab

Dr Constantino Chiwenga became the first person to be vaccinated against Covid-19

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga became the first person to be vaccinated against Covid-19 after getting the jab at Wilkins Hospital in Harare today.

The event marked the launch of the country’s vaccination programme after receiving a donation of 200 000 shots of the Sinopharm vaccine from The People’s Republic of China.

Against a background of safety pessimism from some quotas which have persisted even after World Health Organization (WHO) assurances, VP Chiwenga volunteered to become the first recipient of the vaccine to assure health care workers who are set to benefit from the first phase of the vaccination programme.