Khami Ruins Reborn: Councillor leads clean-up campaign to revitalise historical site

Councillor Obert Mangwana (centre) pictured with Umguza Ward 16 stakeholders during the clean-up campaign on Friday.

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

UMGUZA District Ward 16 Councillor Obert Mangwana on Friday spearheaded a clean-up campaign at the Khami Ruins Monument, aiming to revitalise the historical site and promote environmental consciousness.

The initiative, which saw the participation of residents and local organisations, addressed the issue of litter accumulation within the monument grounds.

The Khami Ruins Monument, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a significant landmark rich in cultural and historical value.

Clr Mangwana emphasised the importance of preserving this heritage site for future generations.

“The Khami Ruins are a vital part of Bulawayo’s identity. It is our responsibility to ensure this site is kept clean and well-maintained for both locals and tourists to appreciate,” said Clr Mangwana.

President Mnangagwa launched the national clean-up programme in December 2018 based on moral persuasion urging all citizens to clean their environment between 8am and 10 am on the first Friday of every month.

“The clean-up day is an important one in the ward’s calendar, and we hope to achieve more impact with future campaigns. I would also like to appreciate all the efforts and collaborations we have seen so far towards the success of the cleanup campaign,” said Clr Mangwana.

The clean-up campaign is a positive step towards ensuring the Khami Ruins Monument remains a pristine and cherished landmark.

It serves as a reminder of the community’s role in safeguarding Bulawayo’s historical and cultural heritage.

National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe’s (NMMZ) representative Dr Senzeni Khumalo applauded the work done by all stakeholders during the cleanup campaign.

Stakeholders such as Umguza Rural District Council, Environment Management Agency, ZRP Pumula, Ward 16 residents and the NMMZ representatives.

The world is moving towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 and Zimbabwe certainly contributes to this vision as shown by the Government led in declaring a National Clean-Up Day.