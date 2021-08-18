Lady Chevrons thump Thailand in first one dayer, Zimbabwe Emerging drubbed by Namibia Eagles

Josephine Nkomo and Mary-Anne Musonda walking off the field after scoring the winnings runs.

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE women made a good start to their four-match 50-over cricket series against Thailand when they thumped the visitors by seven wickets in the first one dayer played at Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare today (Wednesday).

Thailand posted 199/4 in 50 over after they lost the toss and were sent in to bat first. Zimbabwe only lost three wickets on their way to scoring 200/3 in 45 overs to win the match with 30 balls remaining.

Skipper Naruemol Chaiwai top scored for Thailand with 67 runs off 120 balls while Chanida Sutthiruang contributed 55 off deliveries. Josephine Nkomo picked up two wickets for 37 runs in 10 overs, while there was one wicket each for Nomvelo Sibanda and Tasmeen Granger.

Nkomo went on to top score with an unbeaten 55 from 74 balls. She put on an unconquered stand of 105 runs for the fourth wicket with skipper Mary-Anne Musonda who was also not out on 50 from 68 balls.

Pace bowler Ratanaporn Padunglerd took 2/35 in nine overs while Sornnarin Tippoch picked up one wicket from the eight overs she bowled.

The two teams meet again in the 50-over format of the game on Friday, Sunday and next Tuesday before they clash in three Twenty20 Internationals.

Meanwhile, Namibia Eagles defeated Zimbabwe Emerging by 112 runs in the first one day match played at the Wanderers Cricket Club in Windhoek on Wednesday.

Namibia Eagles posted 322 in 50 overs, their highest run contributor being their skipper Gerhard Erasmus who made 97. Left arm spinner Ainsley Ndlovu picked up four wickets for 43 runs in 10 overs, pace bowler Carl Mumba had 3/68 while another seamer, Tanaka Chivanga took 2/75.

Richmond Mutumbami was the Zimbabwe Emerging’s top scorer with 91 runs, the next high score being 38 from Kevin Kasuza as the visitors were bowled out for 210 in 41.1 overs.

The two teams clash in the second 50-over match on Friday while the last match of the tour is on Sunday.

