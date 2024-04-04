LATEST: Taiwan earthquake death toll rises to 10 as island’s infrastructure tested

Workers carry out operations at the partially collapsed Uranus Building in Hualien on April 4, the day after the Taiwanese city was hit by a major earthquake. © Reuters

TAIPEI — Rescue personnel in Taiwan on Thursday were working to reach survivors of the major earthquake that struck the island the previous day, as the disaster drew comparisons with a temblor 25 years ago and focused attention on the resilience of infrastructure.

The death toll rose to 10, local authorities announced at 4:40 p.m. local time, after the number had held steady at nine overnight. They also reported that 660 people were known to be trapped — clarifying that this meant the survivors were contacted and confirmed safe — while 38 people were missing or could not be contacted. Most of those who were trapped were related to the Tianxiang Silk Place Taroko Hotel and an activity center in a national park.

The magnitude-7.2 quake that struck on Wednesday at 7:58 a.m., just as commuters were heading to work, was the most powerful to hit Taiwan since a magnitude-7.3 jolt on Sept. 21, 1999. That disaster, known as the 921 earthquake, killed more than 2,000 people.

This time, the hardest-hit area was Hualien County on the east coast, a relatively rural area known for its scenic nature and indigenous culture. In the city of Hualien, the precariously leaning 10-story Uranus Building quickly became a symbol of the tragedy. “Earlier, search and rescue personnel found the last trapped person, but there was no sign of life,” Fu Kun-chi, a lawmaker representing the area who flew in on Wednesday around noon, said in a social media post about the brown brick-and-glass structure, which housed a blend of residences and shops.

“Aftershocks are still continuing to occur, so please pay more attention to your safety,” Fu added, calling for prayers for those affected.

The quake brought an outpouring of solidarity and offers of international aid, including from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida; Laura Rosenberger, chair of the American Institute in Taiwan; British Foreign Minister David Cameron; Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi; and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The Chinese government — which claims the island democracy as its territory despite never having ruled it — also offered assistance.

“The global attention is stunning,” said Michael Fahey, a news commentator who was out in the street when the earthquake hit. “Taiwan has a much higher profile this time, and the earthquake got way more international attention than I would have expected, with some leaders such as Marcos and Modi tweeting messages in support,” he told Nikkei Asia. Fahey was also in Taiwan during the 921 quake.

Fahey described the situation as “not too bad once you take into account many old buildings in Taiwan were hastily built 40 to 50 years ago during Taiwan’s era of rapid economic development, before stricter building codes were implemented [after the 1999 earthquake].”

But he cautioned: “It might still be too early to tell how resilient Taiwan’s infrastructure is. I remember that the scale of the damage in the 921 earthquake did not become clear for a few days.”

Part of the global response may be attributable to the rise of Taiwan as a semiconductor powerhouse. Wednesday’s earthquake caused disruptions in the industry, as many manufacturers evacuated their facilities, but major companies were saying they expected the overall impact to be limited.

The shock did damage some key infrastructure. President Tsai Ing-wen noted in a social media statement on Wednesday that the earthquake caused some road sections in Hualien to collapse and block public transportation. “In order to help people return home smoothly, the Ministry of Transportation has launched land, sea and air transportation measures,” the president said.

Outside the Hualien area, much of Taiwan’s day-to-day life resumed on Thursday. A railway line between northern Yilan and Hualien counties, which was closed on Wednesday, has now reopened, the Taiwan Railway Corp. said. The line had been damaged by falling rocks.

“Public infrastructure in all of Taiwan’s major cities is largely working,” said Lev Nachman, an assistant professor at National Chengchi University. “That’s a positive sign, but Taiwan needs to ensure it’s maintained and regulated because there were still key parts of public transport and old buildings that took the heaviest hits.” – asia.nikkei.com