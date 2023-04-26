LIVE: Transform Africa Summit 2023

Zimbabwe is hosting the sixth edition of the continent’s prestigious Transform Africa Summit (TAS) kicks off this morning, 26 April, here in Victoria Falls with over 3 000 local and international guests due to attend.

The summit is Africaâ€™s leading annual forum bringing together global and regional leaders as well as digital experts to collaborate on new ways of shaping, accelerating, and sustaining Africaâ€™s ongoing digital revolution.

Its being held under the theme: â€œConnect, Innovate, and Transform.” President Mnangagwa is due to host King Mswati III who arrived on Tuesday evening, Presidents Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia, and Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe of Togo at the conference.

