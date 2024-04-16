Lovejoy Mugadza pulls out of Zimbabwe Saints executive

The Sunday News
Online Reporter
FORMER Zimbabwe Saints defender, Lovejoy Mugadza has pulled out of the team’s executive put in office recently.
The executive was voted into office to try and usher a new lease of life to the institution. Saints have been in and out of football leagues over the past 20 years and when the new Lloyd Munhanga executive replaced one led by Ishmael Kaguru, hope were left high that this time around the Chikwata Family would find each other and work on resuscitating a fallen giant.
Mugadza this week said from his UK base that he did not take up the offer to serve Chikwata in the post of committee member of the executive because of personal reasons.
“It was an honour to be invited to serve the club that my family has ties with from the 1950s. But I am unable to as I intend pursuing something else a different way to perpetuate my family legacy in football,” said Mugadza who played for Highlanders, Black Mambas and Black Aces in between stints with Zimbabwe Saints.
Munhanga could not be reached for comment.