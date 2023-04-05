Man rapes girlfriend in hotel room

Valencia Ndhlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A 32-year-old woman was raped by her boyfriend at a city hotel after booking a room with the intention of discussing marriage issues.

The complainant visited her boyfriend at his workplace but he suggested that they book a hotel room and discuss their issues privately.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

When the two got to the hotel room the accused removed all his clothes and forcibly removed the complainant’s clothes while blocking her from escaping.

The complainant pleaded with him to stop but he pushed her onto the bed and raped her once without protection.

The complainant told her story to her elder sister who advised her to report the matter to the police.

“We urge members of the public especially women to avoid situations and areas that are conducive to acts that they are not interested in. People should use or meet where crime cannot easily be committed said,” said Insp Ncube.