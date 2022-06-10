Marumani in, duo out as Zimbabwe name T20I squad

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE have called up opening batter Tadiwanashe Marumani for the three-match Twenty20 international (T20I) series against Afghanistan at Harare Sports Club, starting with the back-to-back games set for this Saturday and Sunday.

The third and final match of the series is penciled in for next week Tuesday.

All the matches are scheduled to start at 1300 hours local time.

Apart from Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Tanaka Chivanga, Zimbabwe have retained the rest of the squad that faced Afghanistan in the just-ended one-day international series, with Marumani being the only new face.

The T20Is will serve as part of Zimbabwe’s final preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022, which is one of two global tournaments that together form the final stage of the qualification process for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 to be staged in Australia.

Zimbabwe will host the eight-team qualifying tournament in July.

Zimbabwe T20I squad versus Afghanistan: Craig Ervine (captain), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Ainsley Ndlovu, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano

