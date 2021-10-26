Mashawi to lead Cheetahs at Safari Sevens in Kenya

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

KUDZAI Mashawi will lead the Zimbabwe national sevens rugby team, the Cheetahs at this year’s Kenya Safari Sevens to be played at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday and Sunday.

Mashawi was part of the team that took part at the Men’s Rugby Sevens Olympics final qualifier held in Monaco in June. The centre was rated as one of top performers at the tournament together with Ryan Musumhi, Sam Phiri, Godknows Mavara as Zimbabwe finished fifth in the tournament, which was a huge achievement for a team full of inexperienced players.

Zimbabwe head off to Kenya on Thursday with the team to return to the country next Monday.

Spain and 2019 Rugby Europe 7s Grand Prix champions Germany who headline the 2021 event alongside Kenya’s national teanm team, Shujaa. Known as “The Wolfpack”, Germany return to the Safari 7s for the first time since 2014. They are the 2019 Rugby Europe 7s Grand Prix champions and have taken part in two legs of the 2021 World Series.

Zimbabwe Cheetahs squad: Godfrey Magaramombe, Kudzai Mashawi (captain), Takudzwa Kumadiro, Vuyani Dhlomo, Jerry Jaravaza, Ryan Musumhi, Munesu Muneta, Prince Ncube, Shingirai Katsvere, Munopa Muneta, Brandon Boshi, Ganizani Chiku

Head coach: Graham Kaulback

Assistant coach/tour manager: Tafadzwa Mhende

Physiotherapist: Margie Gibson

