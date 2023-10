Might Warriors in action against Zambia in Cosafa Semi final match

Innocent Kurira, Sports Writer

Zambia 1-0 Zimbabwe

THE Mighty Warriors have been knocked out of the 2023 Cosafa Women’s Championships after falling to Zambia on Friday afternoon.

Sarah Jere scored the solitary goal after 51 minutes. After the goal, the Mighty Warriors failed to pick themselves up and survived a number of attacks from Shepolopolo.

Zambia are the defending champions of the regional competition.