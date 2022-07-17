Mine Entra ready to kick off

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

ALL is set for this year’s edition of the Mining, Engineering and Transport (Mine Entra) expo with preparations at advanced stage for the exhibition which starts in Bulawayo on Wednesday and ends on Friday.

President Mnangagwa is set to headline the country’s leading specialised exhibition which will be held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre.

The Mine Entra which returns after a two-year absence owing to the Covid-19 pandemic will run under the theme, “Explore, Extract, Expand: Towards Sustainable Mining Value Chains.”

Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company chief executive officer Dr Nicholas Ndebele told Sunday News Business they were confident that this year’s event will be a well subscribed one.

“The exhibition side is also looking good and we are confident of a successful and well subscribed event. The 25th non-consecutive edition of the expo has attracted exhibitors from across Zimbabwe and in the region.

“As of Friday, 5,474sqm of exhibition space had been booked, translating to 93.87 percent of exhibition space occupancy. Enquiries are still coming in and last-minute bookings are expected,” said Dr Ndebele.

He said the uptake has exceeded their expectations, given that the show is being held for the first time after a two-year Covid-19 induced hiatus.

Dr Ndebele said the strong exhibition space uptake signified the relevance of the premier mining, engineering and transport platform which has come at a time when the country is witnessing various signature mining projects.

“Various signature mining projects are being either commissioned, expanded or resuscitated to achieve the US$12 billion mining industry by 2023. Mine Entra provides a platform to evaluate progress, facilitate knowledge sharing and conversations towards that vision,” he added.

“Key players operating within the mining value chains are encouraged to participate in the immersive and rewarding experience that is Mine Entra 2022.”

In an interview, Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Mining Development chairman Mr Edmond Mkaratigwa said the Mine Entra was an important stakeholder engagement moment that both exposes the developments in the sector as well as any other aspects that the sector needs to tackle.

He said: “The industry also learn from each other while also highlighting best approaches. There is going to be displays of modern equipment and innovation at the conference, while interaction is usually quite common among Government or policy makers and captains of industry.”

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Miners Federation said they were offering their partners and suppliers to the mining industry in Zimbabwe and abroad, a unique and exciting offer to be a part of the Mine Entra 2022 by showcasing their products and services in the specialised Small to Medium Scale Mining Exhibition Hall Number 5 at the ZITF.

“Apart from the exhibitions, there will be a full-day Small to Medium Scale Miners Conference which will be graced by the Minister of Mines and Mining Development Winston Chitando.

“Mine Entra every year has constantly provided an interaction platform for both local and international mining players who are keen to develop and invest in Zimbabwe,” added ZMF.

Young Miners Foundation chief executive officer Mr Payne Kupfuwa said they were looking forward to the Mine Entra to strike more strategic partnerships and deals that could assist young miners grow their activities and operations.

He said at their exhibition stand they would be offering information about some of the projects they are doing and what their members are doing in the mining value chain.

Mr Kupfuwa added: “Young miners need assistance be it financially or in terms of machinery and equipment for their operations to grow. As YMF we want to utilise Mine Entra to get more partners willing to assist young miners increase their production.”

Key highlights of this year’s event include a new forum, the Inaugural Mine-to-Market Forum scheduled for Wednesday 20 July running under the theme “Vision 2023: Opportunities for Expansion, Exploration and Investment.”

On the same day there will be the Mine Entra Silver Jubilee Welcome Cocktail, the special cocktail will incorporate the recognition and celebration of exhibitors who have taken part in the premier mining, engineering and transport expo for the past 25 years.

The Main Mine Entra Conference and Official Opening Ceremony will take place on Thursday 21 July and will spotlight Government’s policy initiatives for creating an enabling environment for mining sector growth. President Mnangagwa will officiate.

Rounding off the expo is the Charity Golf Challenge taking place on Friday 22 July. Hosted by Bulawayo Golf Club, the tourney offers participants an opportunity to make valuable contacts in a relaxed setting.

The mining industry is one of the country’s economic mainstays with the sector presently contributing about 70 percent of the country’s foreign currency earnings.