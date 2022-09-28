Minister calls for companies to make positive impact in communities

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Minster of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Matabeleland North Province Richard Moyo has called on businesses to make a positive impact on communities through innovative and sustainable Corporate Social Responsibility.

He said this during the 6th annual Provincial Responsible Business and Corporate Social Responsibility Awards held at the resort town of Victoria Falls where various companies in the province were awarded for demonstrating excellence in terms of responsible business, environmental management and corporate social responsibility during the course of the year 2021-22.

Held under the theme: Celebrating Sustainability Excellence towards achieving vision 2030, the awards are a way to recognize responsible businesses that have made a positive impact on communities through innovative and sustainable CSR activities.

Speaking during the awards, Minister Moyo said:

“Through these awards, we appreciate the companies’ commitment to manage the social, environmental and economic efforts of its operations responsibly while considering human rights in line with the public expectations. Companies have the power and ability to change societies and this ceremony is a platform to reach out to more companies and organizations to engage in CSR practices,”

He said while profit generation remains the primary function of a business, the financial success of a company is inseparable from the communities and environments within which they operate.

“We are the leaders of change. We are changing business and impacting change in the nation and Africa as a whole. As government, the 2030 Agenda and Vision being driven by President Mnangagwa and the attainment of sustainable development goals remains the most compelling universal roadmap for overcoming Provincial and national challenges and achieve sustainable development. Surely as business people we cannot depend only on the government to attend to pressing urgent matters around our communities but as businesses we can work together to achieve the Development goals,” said Minister Moyo

Organisers of the awards, Cooperate Social Responsibility Network Zimbabwe (CSRNZ) Executive Director Mr Willard Razawo said the awards come at a time when government is also implementing various measures towards sustainable development.

“These awards have come at an opportune time when our government is also pursuing the Devolution agenda where we must create regional or provincial sustainable economies that feed into the national economy.

As we have always mentioned at all our award ceremonies previously, these are not competition-based awards; but are a platform for befitting acknowledgement and celebration for all our combined efforts,” said Mr Razawo.

Some of the companies who walked away with awards expressed their commitment towards ensuring they fulfil their mandate within the communities they operate in.

Some of the notable companies who received awards include ZimParks who scooped the Top Responsible Public Sector Award, Hwange RDC for being the top Responsible Local Council, African Sun Hotels scooped the Community Empowerment and Social Impact Award. Ntengwe for Community Development scooped the Excellence in Community Empowerment and Social Impact Award while NSSA was took the Responsible Investment and Social Impact Award Wilderness Safaris scooped the Environmental Stewardship and Social Impact Award and IFAW scooped the Excellence in Environmental Conservation and Social Impact award.