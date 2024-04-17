Minister urges caution on country roads

Uzile Mkwananzi. Sunday News Reporter

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona has urged motorists to practice caution during the Independence Holiday which is one of the most significant events on our calendar.

In a statement, the Minister said during these holidays, there is a lot of human and vehicle traffic hence caution must be exercised.

“The public will take this time to unwind and visit their loved ones in different parts of the country and these movements cause a significant increase in human and vehicular traffic. Given the afore said, as we take to our roads this Independence holiday let us not throw caution to the wind in as far as road safety is concerned. Equally let us not allow excitement to get the better of us as it may lead to avoidable and needless loss of lives, ours, or of others that would bring misery to unsuspecting families.

“I implore the motoring public, both public service and private to exercise extreme caution as they drive on the country’s roads this Independence Holiday. Motorists should desist from speeding, night driving, using un-roadworthy vehicles overloading and being discourteous,” said the Minister.

He urged motorists to avoid blatant disrespect of road traffic laws, driving under the influence of alcohol and other intoxicating substances while pedestrians also need to be careful while crossing roads and never try doing so under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substances.

“Let it be put on record that we will not hesitate to descend heavily on culprits caught driving recklessly and disobeying road traffic laws. To further prevent traffic deaths and injuries, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) will be participating in joint enforcement operations throughout the holiday. The road is a shared space and driving on our roads ought to be treated as the privilege that it is,” he said.