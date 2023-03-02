More than 3000 arrested in national anti-drug crackdown

The Sunday News

Clementine Phulu, Sunday News Reporter

POLICE in Zimbabwe have arrested over 3000 people across the country during the ongoing drug campaign dubbed “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances”.

The operation is set to expose drug dealers who are responsible for distributing illicit substances such as crystal, methamphetamine, marijuana, and illegal cough syrups to the youths.

Police confirmed the arrests on their Twitter page “On 1 March 2023, police arrested 66 people across the country on operation, “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances,” bringing cumulative arrests to 3 036,”.

Drug misuse cases are on the rise in Zimbabwe, and most of those misusing drugs are young people.

