NRZ appoints first female general manager.

Nohlelo Mlilo, Sunday News Reporter

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has announced the appointment of the parastatal’s first female general manager.

In a statement, the NRZ board of directors announced the appointment of Ms Respina Zinyanduko as the substantive General Manager/

“The National Railways of Zimbabwe wishes to announce the appointment of Ms Respina Zinyanduko as the substantive General Manager of the bulky goods carrier effective 01 December 2021.

“She is the first woman to be appointed general manager of the National Railways of Zimbabwe,” reads the statement.

The appointment has also been endorsed by President Mnangagwa, in line with the country’s constitution.

“Her appointment is with the approval of His Excellency the President of the Public of Zimbabwe Cde .E.D Mnangagwa as provided for in the terms of section 17(2) of the public of Entities Corporate Governance act (Chapter 10:31) as read with the Railways Act (chapter 13.09).”