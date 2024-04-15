Police mounting strategic checkpoints to deal with crime

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has adopted a deliberate policy to set up strategic checkpoints on the roads to curb crime and not the multiplicity of the past that inconvenienced the public, a senior official has said.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the police did not completely disband roadblocks but re-organised the way they are deployed.

Some motorists had complained that roadblocks that had disappeared after the Second Republic came into office were slowly resurfacing on the country’s major highways.

“The Second Republic did not call for total disbandment of roadblocks but the government said there was a need for police roadblocks which are done in an orderly manner. Police roadblocks that do not inconvenience

the public. That has been the stance of the Commissioner General of Police,” Ass Comm Nyathi said.

He urged motorists to report any corrupt tendencies by police officers, adding the current government and Commissioner of Police have Zero tolerance for corruption.

“Any police officer who engages in any form of corruption will only have himself or herself to blame and I want to reiterate this,” he said.

“They will lose their job and also face criminal charges. So, it is up to us as colleagues to support each other. To ensure that we take a stance against corruption.”

Ass Comm Nyathi added that action would be taken against police officers who man roadblocks without being deployed by their commanders.

“We have had reports of some police officers who man unsanctioned roadblocks for corruption. If there are such roadblocks which are not deployed by commanders, please let us know and I can assure you we will

take action,” he said.

New Ziana