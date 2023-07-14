President Mnangagwa commissions the new RGM Airport terminal

Freeman Razemba

President Mnangagwa has commissioned the new-look US$153 million Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, as the Second Republic continues to deliver key projects in line with the country’s vision of attaining an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

The RGM International Airport has since been handed over to the Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) by the contractor, China Jiangsu International-RGM Airport Project.

Security has already been beefed up at the airport to ensure the safety of travelers and visitors as well as to thwart any criminal activities at the new terminal.

Law enforcement agencies said they have adequate human resources deployed so far while closed-circuit television systems are in place for video surveillance.

Travellers have started using the extension as Government continues its drive to enhance aviation infrastructure in line with global standards.

Developing an efficient air transport system is critical in enhancing economic growth in line with the country’s aspirations as expressed under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

This project has set the tone for massive transformation in the aviation and tourism sectors.

Construction at the main terminal is complete and only a few final touches are outstanding while the state-of-the-art VVIP pavilion is ready.

The new arrivals and departure sections have been opened to the public while the rehabilitation of the existing international and domestic terminal buildings will also be carried out.

Last week, President Mnangagwa said the completion of the expansion of Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport was evidence that the Second Republic was walking the talk in modernising and industrialising the country for the achievement of Vision 2030.

Speaking during a familiarisation tour of the revamped airport ahead of its official opening, the President Mnangagwa described the new airport as magnificent.

“This is not my first time to come around, but after completion, this (airport) is magnificent. It is important that we walk our talk. We are saying we want to modernise our country, we want to industrialise our country and this is evidence of modernising the facilities in our country,” he said.

He said the new airport compared favourably with the rest of airports in the region.

The Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport modernisation drive is one of the flagship projects being implemented by the Second Republic under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, who has placed emphasis on high impact projects in line with the National Development Strategy 1.

The airport will become a regional aviation hub able to handle about 6 million passengers annually, from the present 2,5 million.

The upgrading of the RGM International Airport is also expected to see more international airlines opening routes into Harare and a corresponding increase in tourist arrivals.

So far, four new aerobridges, one with a capacity of handling A380 aircraft and four baggage carousels have been installed. The construction of a new fire station, relocation of satellite fire station and the rehabilitation of an existing apron is ongoing.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona recently said he was happy with the progress at the airport as the Second Republic delivers.

RGM International Airport expansion started in 2018 and is one of the Government’s signature projects run by the Airports Company of Zimbabwe.