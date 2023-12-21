President Mnangagwa goes on leave

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has begun his traditional annual month-long official leave.

In a statement, the Deputy Chief Secretary, of Presidential Communications George Charamba said the President intends to spend his annual break in the country.

The two Vice Presidents Dr Constantino Guveya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga and Dr. Kembo Dugish Campbell Muleya Mohadi will take turns to act as the President.

“We wish His Excellency, the President a restful break after what has been another hectic yet fulfilling year, we wish him, the First Lady, and the First Family a merry Christmas and a prosperous 2024,” read the statement.