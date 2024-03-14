President to preside over Ministers’ performance contract signing

Dr Anxious Masuka after receiving the Best Performing Minister award from President Mnangagwa . Looking on is vice-President Chiwenga

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will tomorrow (Friday) preside over Cabinet ministers and heads of public sector agencies signing of their performance-based contracts which are designed to nurture a high work ethic, accountability and good governance.

President Mnangagwa in 2021 introduced annual performance-based contracts that emphasise more work and less talk among top civil servants.

In a statement, the Office of the President and Cabinet said the ministers and heads of public sector agencies confirmed the signing ceremony.

“The performance contracts enhance accountability, servant leadership, economic growth and competitiveness. The event is a demonstration of commitment to achieve impactful results by Cabinet ministers and heads of public sector agencies to the Head of State and Government, His Excellency, President Dr ED Mnangagwa and the people of Zimbabwe,” reads the statement.

Last year Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka, was adjudged the Best Performing Minister at the 2022 Performance Evaluation Results and signing ceremony of the 2023 performance contracts for Cabinet ministers and senior Government officials.

His Permanent Secretary, Dr John Basera, who has since been reassigned to the Local Government and Public Works Ministry, also scooped the Best-Performing Permanent Secretary Award.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava, was the second-best performing minister. Permanent secretaries were the first to sign performance contracts in 2021 before they were extended to ministers and heads of local authorities, State-owned enterprises, and State universities.