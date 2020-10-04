Rwanda ambassador grabs award

Sunday News Reporter

Rwanda ambassador to Zimbabwe, James Musoni, has been named the Diplomat of the Year [from Africa award].

The Diplomat of the Year Awards are organised by the Diplomat Magazine with the aim of recognising and celebrating the contribution of diplomats in Zimbabwe to the development of the country and its people. Receiving the award, Ambassador Musoni said he cherished the award as it was a symbol of the good friendship between Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Ambassador Musoni said Rwanda’s foreign policy promotes a peaceful, prosperous, sovereign and self-defined Rwanda that is politically and economically integrated in the region.

“In this regard, our relations with Zimbabwe have been growing from strength to strength since we opened our Embassy here in January 2019 and we envisage scaling our cooperation to higher levels,” he said, adding: “The award could not have been possible without the unrelenting support we receive from the Government of Zimbabwe and its friendly people.”

Ambassador Musoni said Covid -19 derailed plans to host the Rwanda Zimbabwe Trade and Investment Conference in March this year in Kigali where a number of business deals were expected to be concluded as well as the signing of Government to Government cooperation agreements.

However, he said efforts were now being revived to host the trade and investment conference in Kigali early next year. The conference will unpack and explore trade and investment opportunities between Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Ambassador Musoni gave tribute to Rwanda President Paul Kagame, saying: “This award has been made possible because of the visionary leadership of H.E Paul Kagame, the President of the Republic of Rwanda. His leadership provides an operating environment that encourages everyone to constantly improve and even do better.”

Since opening its Embassy in Zimbabwe, Ambassador Musoni has actively participated at business forums to unpack Rwanda’s investment potential. He has also led the Rwandan community in supporting Zimbabwe’s national clean-up exercise in which Zimbabwe’s President, Emmerson Mnangagwa is an active participant.

The Diplomat of the Year Awards are funded by the corporate world in Zimbabwe. Winners are selected through a nomination committee made up of journalists, civic society and business representatives.