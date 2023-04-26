Schools’ development on course- Cabinet

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education says the upgrading of school infrastructure in Zimbabwe is progressing well with over 80 percent of the work having been done already.

This was revealed by the Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Hon Monica Mutsvangwa in a Post Cabinet Briefing yesterday.

“The upgrading of school infrastructure across the provinces has reached 81 percent of completion. Some of the projects are Benza Primary School in Masvingo Province; Sanya Primary in Mashonaland Central;

St. John Baptist Secondary in Manicaland; Luwande Primary in Matabeleland South, in partnership with development partners; Ruvimbo Primary in Mashonaland West; Hatcliffe 1 Council Primary in Harare; and Cowdray Park Primary in Bulawayo,” she said.

Hon Mutsvangwa said the Government is supporting the programme through resources from Devolution funds, and has taken over the responsibility for ECD infrastructure provision from parents.

Previously, parents were obligated to provide funding for the construction of ECD blocks at schools across the country.

She further said the Schools Registration exercise is progressing well, with 27 more schools registered nationwide. The exercise will be completed within the current 100-Day Cycle, and is targeting Early Childhood Development, Primary and Secondary schools across all provinces.

Hon Mutsvanga said the construction and conversion of laboratories has reached 76 percent and work is in progress at Valukhalo Secondary in Mangwe District in Matabeleland South; Seke 3 High and Mufakose 2 High in Harare; Dandawa High in Hurungwe; Mutungagore Secondary in Mashonaland Central; and Gogo High School in Lupane District in Matabeleland North.

“The construction of a 32-bed girls’ hostel and solar electrification of the facility at Fatima High School has reached 35 percent of completion, while the electrification is at 75 percent. Government and Development partners are collaborating on the project. Free Wi-Fi facilities have been installed at Cowdray Park Primary School in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province,” she added.

Meanwhile,517 schools were connected to the internet under the Schools Internet Connectivity Programme with 250 e-learning platforms deployed to schools under the E-learning Platforms for Schools in all provinces.

