Schools opening date set…as restaurants allow sit-in to vaccinated customers

25 Aug, 2021 - 17:08 0 Views
The Sunday News

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

GOVERNMENT has announced the opening dates of schools for the second term with restaurants now also given the greenlight to reopen for vaccinated sit-in patrons only.

Tweeting on the outcomes of the post-cabinet briefing, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana revealed that Cabinet agreed that schools will be open for examination classes on 30 August.

“Cabinet is advising that schools will re-open on 30 August 2021 for examination classes and 6 September 2021 for non-examination classes. Intercity and intercity transportation for learners will be allowed during the re-opening of schools periods, subsections to monitoring by law enforcement agencies,” wrote Mr Mangwana.

On the reopening of restaurants for sit-in patrons, Mr Mangwana wrote; “Restaurants are allowed to re-open for sit-in patrons who are fully vaccinated upon production of vaccination cards and strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.”

On Tuesday government announced the extension of the modified level four national lockdown by a further two weeks.

 

