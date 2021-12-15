Shot in the arm for Mayor’s Cheer Fund

Charity Chikara, Sunday News Reporter

THE Bulawayo Mayor’s Cheer Fund on Wednesday (today) received a shot in the arm when a local clothing company donated clothes worth over ZWL$318 000 while a resident chipped in with two bags of clothes.

The donation came from Justine Clothing and Miss Khaya Moyo an individual who donated the two bags full of clothes.

This comes after the Mayor’s Cheer Fund received groceries from retail giant TM Pick n Pay group of supermarkets worth over ZWL$90 000 last month among other donations.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni said the time for bringing cheer into the community has brought about various donations from individuals and stakeholders.

He expressed gratitude towards the donors and urged them not to tire in supporting the Mayor’s Cheer Fund.

“We are grateful to our all-weather partner Justine Clothing for supporting the Cheer Fund year in year out. These donations will indeed go a long way; we will put these in good use. It is now our duty to make sure we equally distribute these donations to homes and vulnerable individuals who are in dire need of them,” said Clr Mguni.

“Thank you for supporting those who are vulnerable members of society. Some of these things go to our parents, relatives and our children in homes and selected members of the community who failing to make ends meet. We therefor urge people in the city to join hands in helping our own.”

He also urged the media to help in spreading the Cheer Fund gospel so that prospective donors who lack enough information may know and partake so that more homes benefit from the exercise.

Speaking at the same ceremony, a Justine Clothing representative, Ms Christine Huni said it was an honour for their company to partake in such noble initiatives such as giving during the festive season where cheering the next person is the ultimate goal.

“As Justine Clothing we saw it fit to give since it is Christmas time, giving time; we should also give. As Bulawayo let us keep on supporting each other and we thank everyone who has come to support the City of Kings,” she said.

For her part, Miss Moyo urged people to contribute towards the Cheer Fund.

“This is an initiative I have supported since I got to know about it. I think it is very important for us to give back to our community in whatever way we can. Giving does not necessarily have to be huge amounts of money, it can be through the most basic things such as your time especially during the festive season which is a chance to spread around the love and joy that comes with the season,” she said.

Several companies and organizations such as TelOne, TM Pick n Pay, PPC, OKMart, Delta Beverages, Lupane State University, Metro Peech, Winston Precast, Joyous Events and Datlabs have donated to the Cheer Fund this year.