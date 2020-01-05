The return of the Scorpion Kings

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday Life Reporter

THEY were the kings of the dance floor during the festive season.

In fact, their reign started well before the annual festivities that mark the end of the year.

Their run cannot be compared to anything in recent memory.

Perhaps some will recall the dominance of Distruction Boyz in 2017. That year, the two boys from Durban, barely out of their teens, turned Southern Africa upside down with a slew of hits that defined a summer.

From the party loving coastal Durban to the bustling capitals of Johannesburg and Harare, Omunye Phez’komunye and other hits boomed through speakers as the sound of Gqom blazed a trail not only in the region but around the dance music loving globe.

But the dominance of that genre was short lived and before long some were questioning the continued relevance of those that had taken the genre from the back waters of townships in KwaZulu-Natal to some of the world’s prestigious venues.

No, Distruction Boyz’s run, although sweet, was just too short to be compared to what was dished out by Maphorisa and Kabza over the past 12 months.

Perhaps it was a run that could be compared to that of DJ Cleo and Wheel of Steel production label. Cleo, a one-man production army, managed to give the world a number of hits on his own, while producing some killer tunes for some of South Africa’s finest kwaito and house acts.

The multi-platinum selling Brickz, Pitch Black Afro (the first South African hip-hop act to sell platinum), Mzekezeke and Brown Dash among countless are some of the monster artistes that were cooked up at Cleo’s Wheel of Steel laboratories.

In a similar vein Kabza and Maphorisa, or the Scorpion Kings as they are now popularly known, have not only left a trail of chart-topping hits in their wake in 2019, but have managed to create gems for other artistes that also shot to the top because of their assistance.

Samthing Soweto became the star many had foreseen he would become in his days with The Soil while Sha Sha became the breakout voice of 2019. In addition to that, the duo also worked with several other artistes, giving birth to hits and stars that stand to shine even brighter in the new year and decade.

Who can forget Njelic’s emotionally stirring vocal presence on Nana Thula, a dance tune whose social message hit home even when the booze was flowing and the bodies shaking at nightspots.

But how did Kabza De Small and Maphorisa craft their mapiano empire? It was their Midas touch that turned a dance music culture that was mainly heard from the boot of cars into a mainstream phenomenon. So how did the two multi-talented producers do it?

When the two DJs come for the first time as a duo in Bulawayo for a gig aptly dubbed “The Return of the Scorpion Kings” at BAC Leisure on 25 January, they will do so under the guidance of Patrice Manyathela, the promoter who has seen the blossoming success of the two producers from the start.

Maphorisa, as the more experienced of the two, has been acknowledged as the brains behind the outfit and Manyathela revealed to Sunday Life that the veteran hit-maker’s character and drive had driven the duo to the top.

“Maphorisa is an easy going, down to earth person, who doesn’t act like a celebrity towards people. That’s makes him different from other people I have had to work with. From what I have noticed they share a brotherly relationship with Kabza and that has made it easier for them to craft the music that they have. They share a bond that creates a conducive environment for making hits,” he said.

According to Manyathela, the two DJs, who notoriously avoid interviews, are also as guarded about their creative process in the studio. When the sparks fly while they are on the decks, however, it is clear that the two share a chemistry that cannot be replicated by any duo currently.

“I have only been to events where they are playing together and from my vantage point as a promoter I would say they always put up a performance to die for. Their chemistry is just electric no matter the stage. It is for this reason that I expect a sold out show, as they are currently the hottest duo in Southern Africa and most people have been jamming to their songs from when they released their first project right up until their recently released The Return of the Scorpion Kings,” he said.

Manyathela said the gig would be all the more special for the duo, who understood the similar tastes shared by audiences in South Africa and Zimbabwe. With this being their debut in Bulawayo as a pair, the stakes were even higher as they were always eager to impress.

Such determination was the reason why they had climbed to the top of the ladder.

“Scorpion Kings make music for people. They’re definitely giving people what they want hence they have had sold out shows across South Africa, something which we’re looking forward to in Bulawayo as well as we share the same taste in music. This visit should be special as it’s their first time sharing the stage in Bulawayo. Our last gig with DJ Maphorisa in Bulawayo was packed to capacity so we are expecting a large number to fill up BAC. My favourite gig with DJ Maphorisa should definitely be the one we did in Bulawayo. We had an amazing and disciplined crowd,” he said.