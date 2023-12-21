Tsholotsho council to address water supply challenges at Govt offices

21 Dec, 2023 - 12:12 0 Views
0 Comments
The Sunday News

Amanda Mlevu, Sunday News Reporter

TSHOLOTSHO town board is set to oversee the improvement of water and sanitation services in the district’s government offices.

The district has been facing water challenges which has seen key amenities, like the government offices, go for over five days a week without any supplies, which has subsequently seen the deterioration of sanitation standards.

In an interview with Sunday News, Tsholotsho District Development Coordinator Mr Aaron Gono said the Council will next year work on improving water supply around government offices in order for them to prevent diseases like cholera and maintain a safe environment.

“Tsholotsho is already having water challenges, as it stands we are enduring five days and we set down with the local authority and we decided that the best solution to the problem is to drill a borehole and ensure that government offices are clean,” said Mr Gono.

He said they are waiting for their 2024 budget to be approved and that is when the Council will start working on service delivery around the town.

Mr Gono said the issue in government complex is not that there are no toilets but rather about shortage of water around the town and they are working towards providing water by drilling the borehole.

 

