Tsholotsho man arrested trying to flee to South Africa

Angel Nkomo, Sunday News Reporter

A 19- year-old teenager from Mapulabusi line, Tsholotsho has been arrested at a road block while attempting to flee to South Africa.

He was wanted by police to answer to charges of attempted murder. Albert Ndlovu, last week appeared before Tsholotsho magistrate Mr Victor Mpofu to answer to charges of attempted murder. He was remanded in custody for trial to 19 April.

According to the prosecutor, Mrs Tarisai Mujokoro on 31 March at Mapulabusi line Ndlovu assaulted Anele Dube (18) with a screw driver on the forehead once after an altercation. The altercation rose after Dube demanded beer from Ndlovu on their way home from a beer binge at Mapulabusi kiosk. Ndlovu however, disappeared but was arrested days later, at a road block while in a car that was heading to South Africa. It also emerged in court that Ndlovu was previously arrested for disorderly behavior. Investigations are that Dube’s condition is critical and a medical report will be produced in court as an exhibit.