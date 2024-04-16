Uhuru preps transform Murambinda

Tadious Manyepo in MURAMBINDA

MURAMBINDA B High and Murambinda A Primary Schools will never be the same again.

The two schools, located about 5km from Murambinda Town, have been transformed totally.

It is here where this year’s 44th commemorations of Independence Day will be held on Thursday.

This is the first time that the main national Independence Day celebrations will be held in Manicaland in the spirit of devolution and President Mnangagwa’s mantra of leaving no one and no place behind in national development.

And these two neighbouring schools can attest to that.

Three boreholes have been com- missioned at the secondary school which has also seen an A Level block, a computer laboratory and several ablution facilities being constructed while a nutrition garden and two fish ponds have been established.

Murambinda A Primary School had classroom blocks refurbished, two boreholes drilled, fish ponds dug and a nutrition garden established.

Both schools and the Murambinda community at large will enjoy hav- ing a state-of-the-art stadium which will host the main celebrations and a football match pitting Highlanders and Dynamos on Thursday.

These are the benefits that come with hosting national events of this magnitude and this district is ready to host the nation on Thursday.

Murambinda District Development Coordinator Mr Freeman Mavhiza said all was set for the Independence Day celebrations.