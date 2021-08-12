Under-19 players in Zimbabwe Emerging cricket squad to face Namibia Eagles

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

A NUMBER of Under-19 players have been named in the 16-man Zimbabwe Emerging squad that will face a Namibia side in a limited-overs series that gets underway in Windhoek this weekend.

The team left for Namibia today (Thursday) ahead of the matches that start on Saturday.

Emmanuel Bawa, Brighton Chipungu, Matthew Welch, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Brian Bennett and Tendekai Mataranyika are the youngsters that have been included in the Zimbabwe Emerging squad.

Zimbabwe Emerging and Namibia Eagles cash in three Twenty20 matches scheduled for 14, 15 and 16 August, followed by as many 50-over contests set for 18, 20 and 22 August.

All the matches will be played at Wanderers in Windhoek with Namibia using the series as part of their preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

A number of experienced players have been included. These are Chamunorwa Chibhabha, Brian Chari, Richmond Mutumbami, Kevin Kasuza and Carl Mumba. Pace bowlers, Tanaka Chivanga and Faraz Akram are also part of the side.

Zimbabwe Under-19 coach Prosper is in charge of the team, with Eric Chauluka (assistant coach), Anesu Mupotaringa (physiotherapist) and Moses Chitare (manager) completing the Zimbabwe Emerging technical set-up.

Zimbabwe Emerging Squad: Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Brian Chari, Chamunorwa Chibhabha, Tanaka Chivanga, Kevin Kasuza, Tendekai Mataranyika, Brian Mudzinganyama, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tinashe Nenhunzi, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Steven Saul, Matthew Welch

@Mdawini_29