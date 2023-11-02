‘Value addition and beneficiation to accelerate modernisation and industrialisation’

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

President Mnangagwa has said increased investment in value addition and beneficiation should see Zimbabwe graduating to become a world-class exporter of processed minerals and related products, a development critical for the growth and development of the economy.

Officially opening the 26th edition of the mining, engineering and transport expo (Mine Entra) 2023 at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) on Thursday, he said the mining sector has a central role in the acceleration of modernisation and industrialisation of the country and called for value addition and beneficiation of raw materials.

“In line with this year’s theme, value addition and beneficiation of raw materials is a firm path to economic transformation, through the creation of diversified backward and forward linkages. Notwithstanding that mining is one of the major contributors to socio-economic growth, employment and wealth creation, over-reliance on export of raw materials is unsustainable,” he said.

“As such, enhanced value addition and beneficiation should result in the accelerated modernisation, industrialisation and diversification of our economy. Additionally, increased investment in value addition and beneficiation should see Zimbabwe graduating to become a world-class exporter of processed minerals and related products. The setting up of world-class mines and processing facilities, coupled with vibrant metallurgical and manufacturing industries, should equally be prioritised.”

He said for the country to effectively beneficiate mineral resources, it was necessary that there be well-trained and adequately equipped labour force, together with enabling institutions, networks as well as a vibrant ICT eco-system.”

President Mnangagwa said beneficiation was an important ingredient to the build-up of sound infrastructure and energy supply, which are the pillars to sustainable industrialisation and economic development.

He added: “We must as Zimbabweans innovate and think beyond the present to emerge as trailblazers in the mining and manufacturing sectors riding on our expansive mineral resource base. The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development is directed to ensure that amendments to the Mines and Minerals Act are finalised. Similarly, the adoption of the Mineral Value Addition and Beneficiation Policy should be expedited.”

The President said the particular policy sought to promote resource-based industrialisation and provides a framework for translating the comparative advantages of the country’s mineral resource endowment to the growth and development of our economy.

He said it was also aligned to the National Industrialisation Policy towards enhancing the quantity and quality of exports, employment creation as well as growing the knowledge economy.

President Mnangagwa said: “Accelerating Economic Transformation through Mineral Beneficiation,” should not only maximise benefits of the mining sector in terms of revenue but more importantly, expand the range of products that must be locally developed and manufactured within our own jurisdiction and the African Continent.”

He said the theme resonated with Government’s ongoing thrust to ensure that grassroots communities and the citizenry at large enjoy the benefits of our rich mineral resource base.

To date, the President said he was pleased with the continuing growth trajectory of the mining sector as there were some key mining projects that have recorded notable growth, since the last 25th Edition of Mine Entra.

These include include the Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe Mine, and the Sabi Star Lithium Mining project, Muchesu Coal Mine in Binga, which President Mnangagwa commissioned in August are set to have positive impacts on both the coal mining and energy sub-sectors.

Among other key projects he said Invictus Energy has commenced Oil and Gas drilling at Mukuyu 2 in the Muzarabani basin, while the construction of the Phase 3 Coke Oven Battery at Dinson Colliery in Hwange was nearing completion.

“The construction of Phase 1 of the Tsingshan Carbon Steel Plant in Manhize is being implemented at an unprecedented pace. Expansion of Pickstone Peerless Mine; Unki, Mimosa and ZIMPLATS concentrator capacity expansion projects; as well as the Karo Resources Mine Exploration Project are all well on course. ZIMASCO and ZIMALLOYS are also increasing their chromium processing capacity. I congratulate all the above entities and others across the country for the evident transformation of our mining sector. Well-done to you all,” he said.

On matters related to environmental, social and governance investment programmes, President Mnangagwa said they remain critical in order to maintain relations with local communities.

He said local communities must benefit from the extraction of resources within their vicinity, while greater focus should be placed on supporting production and productivity.

The President urged delegates to also adhere to the Responsible Mining Initiative which was launched Government.

“We only have one Zimbabwe and our mineral resources are finite. Let us, therefore, always be good stewards and remain sensitive to the collective needs and quest to improve the quality of life for the people of our great country.”

While, he called on the various mining houses and downstream industries that extract and process minerals to remain mindful of your obligation to engage the communities surrounding their operations.

He said the Government remains committed to creating a conducive investment environment which attracts the necessary capital and technologies.

With regards to skills development, President Mnangagwa said heritage based education 5.0 policy was ensuring that institutions emphasise education, research and development that will also impact mining, geology, metallurgy, analytical chemistry, environmental management,design and manufacturing as well as other related fields.

Zimbabwe’s mining industry continues to register significant strides towards realising the ambitious US$12 billion milestone by the end of this year.