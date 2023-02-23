Vendors defy Bulawayo City Council

Clementine Phulu, Sunday News Reporter

IT is now business as usual at the popular fruit and vegetable market along Fifth Avenue in the Central Business District after vendors went back to their selling points after being dispersed by Bulawayo City Council police in the morning.

The Municipal police raided illegal vendors at the congested place this morning, but a visit by the Sunday News crew to the market revealed that vendors were back in business.

One of the vendors said that they will continue doing business, arguing that council cannot remove them from the place without offering them alternative trading places. He said some vendors were injured when council police used force to remove them.

“Two people had to be taken to hospital after being injured by municipal police, but we will not be intimated into leaving this place,” he said.