Vic Falls: Record flows for February

Victoria Falls, one of southern Africa’s biggest tourist attractions, has recorded its highest flows for the month of February following heavy rains that have been received in the bulk of the SADC region.

The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) said the water levels have increased significantly compared to the same period last year.

“The current flows are not exceptional for this time of the year. The only interesting part is that, as of February 12, 2021, the flow was 1,382m3/s which is about 89 percent higher than what was recorded last year (733 m3/s) on the same date.  The long-term Average flow for February 12, is 1,038 m3/s,” the Authority said in a response to The Herald.

The Victoria Falls, which have drawn millions of holidaymakers to Zimbabwe and Zambia for their stunning views, saw its waterfalls reduce to a trickle when the region recorded the lowest rainfall in nearly four decades in the 2018-2019 cropping season.

This sparked fears that climate change could kill one of the region’s biggest tourist attractions.

