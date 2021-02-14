Villagers in standoff with mining investor

Fairness Moyana in Hwange

A CRISIS meeting between villagers and a Chinese investor to discuss the contentious coal mining project in Dinde, Hwange was yesterday aborted after it failed to meet Covid-19 regulations.

Since last year villagers have been locked in a standoff with Chinese investor, Beifer Investment over a proposed exploration of coal in the area. The company moved on site two weeks ago to begin exploration works but the standoff has affected commencement of the actual operations as villagers fear that once the project starts they will be forced to relocate.

The disgruntled villagers said the project which will likely displace about 600 households, affect grazing land, destroy the Nekatambe chieftaincy heritage sites such as graves and ritual sites. The standoff resulted in the District Development Coordinator, Mr Simon Muleya calling for an urgent meeting to resolve the differences. Villagers mostly those that are likely to be affected responded in numbers which exceeded the stipulated 30 people allowed under lockdown regulations. Mr Muleya, in consultation with the senior security officers that were present resolved to call off the meeting.

“It would appear that our numbers here are way above the stipulated 30, therefore in consultation with the enforcing authority we have to call off the meeting. We cannot proceed as doing so will be in violation of the law,” said Mr Muleya. His sentiments came after villagers rejected several proposals that included choosing representatives and having the meeting in batches of 30 people. Around 80 people turned up for the meeting with indications that more were on their way.