VP Chiwenga ties the knot

ZIMBABWE’S future prosperity is assured given its current generation of upright leaders such as Vice-President Dr Constantino Chiwenga who are stepping forward to help guide the nation towards a brighter tomorrow, President Mnangagwa has said.

Speaking at VP Chiwenga and Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga’s wedding reception atVP Chiwenga ties the knot in Harare yesterday, the President described Dr Chiwenga as a man of integrity who had sacrified immensely for his country since pre-Independence.

Dr Chiwenga and his bride, tied the knot during a colourful ceremony held at St Gerard Roman Catholic Church in Borrowdale, before the wedding reception at the picturesque Venue Umwinzii.

The President said VP Chiwenga had exhibited boundless patriotism and honour, virtues that were requisite for nation-building.

“As we go away, we are satisfied that we leave men of integrity; men who have seen it all, to continue walking the correct line of the revolution and to continue leading this country to prosperity and to continue to maintain unity of the nation,” he said.

Dr Chiwenga, he said, had exhibited characteristics of an excellent leader since the days of the liberation war, traits that led to his secondment to the High Command.

“I am extremely proud of my young brother, Dominic Chiwenga,” he continued.

“We have worked together with Dominic for about 46 years.

“Throughout the war of liberation, he was one of our commanders and he was a member of the High Command.

“Thereafter when we became independent, he remained in the armed forces of the new Republic of Zimbabwe and he discharged all the assignments given by the First Republic as well as currently under the Second Republic.

“I congratulate him.”

VP Chiwenga, the President said, was a man of unrestrained integrity “who does not take no for an answer.”

“He interrogates every aspect of an issue.

“I am sure everybody knows that it is not easy to rise to that level if you are not of high intellect.”

Dr Chiwenga’s ascendency to the top was a result of hard work during a life journey that was characterised by much difficulty, said President Mnangagwa.

“Dominic has walked a very very hard journey from the time of our armed struggle,” he continued.

“Most of his colleagues of his time in the 70s during our time in the liberation war are gone.

“Of course there are still a few around who prosecuted our armed liberation struggle (along with VP Chiwenga) and rose through the ranks during that time when we were under our commander the late Josiah Magama Tongogara.

“We promoted him to the High Command with his two colleagues, who are now gone — (Josiah) Tungamirai and (Paradzai) Zimondi.

“So, every time I see him, I see the other commanders that have left; and he is still a symbol of that armed struggle, which we waged.”

He said there was a reason God had kept him alive and it was pleasing to gather and celebrate his marriage.

“I am extremely gratified that this has happened and this is where we are.”

President Mnangagwa urged Mrs Chiwenga to be a mother to every Zimbabwean.

He said given that Dr Chiwenga was one the country’s Vice-Presidents, she must take up the mantle of being mother to every Zimbabwean.

“To you Mai Chiwenga, you have travelled a very tough journey,” he said.

“Today you have shown the world that you are a mother to the Zimbabwean family because your husband is the Vice-President.

“He is not the Vice-President for Wedza. He is Vice-President from Mutare to Plumtree and from Chirundu to Beitbridge so you are now mother to all people.”

He said soon she will be inundated by Zimbabweans from all walks of life seeking her assistance.

Therefore, she should not look down on those in need of her help, counselled the President.

“There shall come those who are less priviledged, always open your arms and offer them help,” he continued.

“Those who come from the East, West, North and South, do not look down upon them.”

President Mnangagwa also urged Mrs Chiwenga to unite Zimbabweans and teach young people about the country’s cultural heritage.

The couple exchanged their wedding vows before Bishop Rudolf Nyandoro, followed by the colourful reception at Venue Umwinzii.

The ceremony was also attended by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice-President Kembo Mohadi, Cabinet Ministers, senior Government officials, diplomats and Service Chiefs.

Also in attendance were former First Lady Grace Mugabe and her daughter Bona, former Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko and senior army commanders from South Africa, Namibia and Mozambique.