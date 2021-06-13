War hero Charles Ncube dies

Sunday News Reporter

WAR veteran and Zanu-PF District Political Commissar in Mangwe District Cde Charles Ncube has died.

He passed on last Sunday at the age of 64 at his rural home under Chief Tshitshi at Phahlane area in Mangwe District.

He was declared a liberation war hero and was buried at his homestead yesterday. Cde Ncube joined the liberation struggle in 1977 when he left the country through Botswana to Zambia.

He stayed at Nampundwe Transit Camp for two weeks before he underwent guerilla warfare training. After the announcement of the ceasefire he returned home and went to Gwayi River Mine Assembly Point. In 1981, he joined the Zimbabwe National Army at Queens Park East School under the Engineering Squadron.

He did his training for three months and was later on sent to Harare to serve under 2 Brigade.

In 1985 he was transferred to Inkomo Barracks and later on deployed to Mozambique. His tour of duty also took him to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). He retired from the army in 2006. From 2007 until his time of death, he was the Zanu-PF party commissar at district level. He is survived by his wife, five children and nine grandchildren.