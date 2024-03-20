WATCH: Bulawayo to host regional schools sports

20 Mar, 2024 - 14:03 0 Views
0 Comments
WATCH: Bulawayo to host regional schools sports Arthur Maphosa

The Sunday News

Lovemore Dube

BULAWAYO will play host to the 2024 Southern Africa Schools’ Ball Games Championships in August following failure by Lesotho to confirm on time.

Arthur Maphosa the National Association of Secondary School Heads told Zimpapers Sports Hub that their principals had given them thumbs up to have the games here.

Maphosa said they were now making efforts to combine with the athletics event to give Bulawayo a big lift in sports tourism in August.

Maphosa is attending the secondary schools athletics competition at Mosi Oa Tunya Victoria Falls.

Over 1200 athletes are taking part in the Victoria Falls competition.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting