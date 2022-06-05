WATCH: Industrialisation, innovation key to increased productivity

The Minister of Industry and Commerce Dr Sekai Nzenza (left) looks at some products made by Shepherd Ndoro (right) and Rugare Marufu of Apiculture during the National Youth Business Expo at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre on Friday

Nomthandazo Mtonga/Judith Phiri, Business Reporters

THE Government has challenged youths to be innovative and develop capable skills for the industrialisation and modernisation of the country.

Through innovation hubs at universities, the Government has set up a platform for young people, innovators and researchers to develop their innovations up to prototypes with the aid of experienced staff in the area of technical skills development, entrepreneurship and business incubation.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inaugural National Youth Business Expo in Bulawayo on Friday, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister, Professor Amon Murwira said any nation could be transformed through knowledge and innovation hence Government’s formula for Zimbabwe to industrialisation and modernisation being through its higher and tertiary education system anchored on the Education 5.0 philosophy.

Prof Murwira said there were a lot of young people who now believe they can do it and they were doing it.

“It’s a matter of putting self-belief in our young people, so that industrialisation and innovation becomes a backbone second nature of the people in this country because we have very intelligent people. The development of a country is a mental game, it starts with us. We have to believe that in order to develop this country it has to develop based on its natural resources,” he said.

Minister of Industry and Commerce Dr Sekai Nzenza encouraged young entrepreneurs to harness local resources and reduce the country’s import bill.

“Now is the time for us as Zimbabweans to be innovative. This comes at a time when the Ministry of Industry is rolling out the local content strategy. Prof Murwira mentioned that we have got so many resources in this country. We are pushing for value addition because we have been exporting and we continue to export our products, raw as they are. What I mean is we are not fully benefiting from our local resources,” she said.

Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni said: “It’s very impressive to see young people taking the lead in implementing the national slogan ‘Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanini balo’ (The country is built by its people). The creativity showcased by young people here was very impressive.”

The national youth business expo which ended yesterday kicked off on Thursday at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, running under the theme: “Revitalising and Empowering Youth Businesses Across Value Chains.

The Expo which was organised by the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, with the support from the African Development Bank (AfDB), provided young exhibitors diverse opportunities to help their businesses grow and expand.

The Africa Development Bank (AFDB) also indicated that it has made an investment to the tune of US$3,5 million towards the creation of decent jobs for women and youths in the country.

“We have already approved a new project. The sustainable enterprise development for women and youth project is for an amount of about US$3,5 million. The new project will consolidate the gains that have been made to date. The aim of the new project is to improve incomes and creation of decent jobs for both women and youths,” said Kelvin Banda, AFDB principal country economist.