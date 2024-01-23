WATCH: Zimbabwean bus tries to outrun Tshwane Metro Police in SA

The Sunday News

In a dramatic incident captured on social media, a Zimbabwean cross-border bus fully loaded with passengers believed to be from Zimbabwe, engaged in a daring escape from the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) on the N1 south, in South Africa.

The 4-minute and 9-seconds video footage, filmed by a passenger on the bus, showcases the pursuit with beacons flashing and the TMPD car’s siren blaring.

In the video, the traffic officer attempts to bring the bus to a halt, but the bus driver adeptly dodges to the other lane, maintaining a high-speed chase.

As the tension escalates, the bus executes daring maneuvers, overtaking a trucker who, upon realizing the unfolding chase, decides to join in and support the efforts of the traffic cops.- http://www.thibotalk.com

