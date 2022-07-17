Whawha hand Brito first defeat as Bosso coach

Patrick Chitumba in GWERU

Whawha FC . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (2)

Highlanders FC . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1)

HIGHLANDERS coach Baltermar Brito tasted defeat for the first time after his side was edged by a resilient Whawha outfit in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match here yesterday.

Veteran striker Albert Matewu struck twice in the first half to give the hosts the lead. Bosso got their consolation from Lynoth Chikuhwa. The match however, ended with both teams reduced to ten men. Highlanders striker Stanley Ngala was shown a straight red card, 11 minutes before the break for a challenge on a Whawha defender. Whawha’s double goal scorer Matewu was also shown a red card just after the break when he remonstrated with the referee following an injury induced stoppage.

The visitors also missed a late penalty after their captain Ariel Sibanda’s spot kick was saved by an impressive Allan Masaya in goals for Whawha. Whawha coach Luke Petros was delighted by the win which he believes could be the turning point for his charges’ season.

“The youngsters worked very hard to get the three points, not taking away anything from Highlanders because they showed resilience as they tried putting on pressure on us during the second half and got a goal. Over and above I am very happy with the performance of the youngsters,” he said.

Petros said they were aware that they are fighting relegation and the need to maximise on home advantage.

Highlanders coach Brito conceded that his team had lost to a better team of the day.

“Well I want to say thank you to my players for the effort they put in the game and I say congratulations to WhaWha FC because they fought to win the game and got the three points. This is a football match,” he said.

Brito said individual mistakes by his players had also contributed to the loss.

“This was not an easy game because we conceded two goals due to individual mistakes but we must work from that.

We lost and we can’t find any excuse. We need more personality and win home and away matches. Our main goal is winning games and preparing for the next season.

We want to say sorry to the supporters and promise them that in the next game we will try to get the three points. We need to build a good DNA at Highlanders because we don’t want be associated with losing when we play away from home,” he said.

Teams

Whawha: A Masaya,T Magwaza, T Daka, R Useni, J Gadzani, M Chirwa, R Horonga, A Matewu , C English-Brown ( T Chitora 53), J Barake, E Mawanda

Highlanders: A Sibanda, D Mhindirira (T Banda 80), L Chikuhwa, R Lunga ( W Navaya 46), G Makuruse, A Mbeba , A Silla ( M Ncube 71’), P Muduhwa, S Ngala, D Mukuli (R Kutsanzira 46), M Ndlovu

Castle Lager PSL results at a glance

Yesterday: ZPC Kariba 1-0 Cranborne Bullets, Bulawayo City 1-0 Tenax, Ngezi Platinum Stars 2-2 Caps United, Harare City 1-0 Triangle United, Whawha 2-1 Highlanders, Manica Diamonds 1-1 Herentals

Fixtures, Today: Bulawayo Chiefs v Chicken Inn (Luveve), Dynamos v FC Platinum (NSS) Black Rhinos v Yadah (Vengere)