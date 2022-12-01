Zanu-PF optimistic of winning Gweru council by-elections

Johnsias Mutonhori, Sunday News Correspondent

ZANU-PF is confident of winning the three council by-elections in Gweru slated for Saturday on the back of poor service delivery by opposition councillors.

The seats fell vacant after the incumbents were recalled by Movement for Democratic Change – Alliance president Douglas Mwonzora for insubordination and showing allegiance to Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC).

In Ward 4, Cde Gobson Chingwadza will contest against CCC candidate Mr Martin Chivhoko while in Ward 5, Cde Kwanisai Mafa will square it off against Mr Cleopas Shiri of CCC and Mr Leon Ndahwi of Emanuel party.

In Ward 18, Cde Walter Makwalo of Zanu-PF will also lock horns with Mr John Manyundwa of CCC. The party’s provincial secretary for information and publicity Cde Victor Dzidzai Maride said they were confident of victory given the opposition’s failure to provide services in the provincial capital.

“It is there for all to see. The failure by the opposition council to provide the least of the services required in Gweru is evidence that they can’t be given another chance. There is no water coming out of the residents’ taps, the roads are in a bad state and refuse collection is at its lowest. The people have seen for themselves and some of these former councillors who want to come back have been on the forefront calling for anti-people policies,” he said.

Cde Maride urged the electorate to vote for Zanu-PF candidates saying they would deliver like what President Mnangagwa has demonstrated by embarking on a number of projects that have come to fruition in a short space of time.