ZC congratulates heroic Lady Chevrons

Brandon Moyo, Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) has heaped praises to the senior women’s national cricket team for a job well done during the recently ended 2023 International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20 World Africa Qualifier where they managed to complete a clean sweep of all their matches.

Their victory in Uganda meant that they will now proceed to the last hurdle which is the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier 2024 to be hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) early next year.

The Lady Chevrons’ brilliant performance which saw them solidify their status as the top team on the continent has not gone un-noticed and ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni has since applauded them for their achievement, saying that it is a result of hard work and dedication.

“On behalf of the Zimbabwe Cricket family, I wish to convey our warmest congratulations to you all as the Zimbabwe Senior Women’s National Team on booking your place at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier.

“We followed all your action at the just-ended ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 in Uganda with immense pride and excitement as you recorded five victories in five matches, including the final against Uganda which was the icing on the cake.

“There is absolutely no doubt that this well-deserved qualification is the result of your hard work, passion and commitment, and all of you can be proud of this important achievement. Thank you for bringing so much joy to our hearts,” said Makoni in a statement.

The Lady Chevrons’ dominance at the regional event saw two of their players grab two individual player accolades.

Veteran Precious Marange was named the player of the tournament after amassing 13 wickets for just 51 runs with an impressive economy of 2,86 and an average of 3,92, while Modester Mupachikwa scooped the best batter award with 131 runs at an average of 43.67.

It was the Lady Chevrons and Uganda who managed to progress to next year’s global qualifier. The two African nations joined the eight other teams that had already qualified to determine who will proceed to the World Cup to take on already-qualified Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and West Indies.

Zimbabwe and Uganda join Ireland, the Netherlands, Scotland, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United States of America, Vanuatu and the hosts UAE at the global qualifier to decide the final two spots at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 to be staged in Bangladesh between September and October next year.

Makoni promised that ZC will ensure the women’s team gets the best possible preparations ahead of the global qualifier.

“Now, as you gear up to take our game to the next level, we want you to know that you have our full support and, we have no doubt, that of the entire nation of Zimbabwe,” he said. – @brandon_malvin