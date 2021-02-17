Zim blood stocks critically low

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

THE National Blood Services of Zimbabwe (NBSZ) has sent out an SOS to potential blood donors, inviting those that want to give blood to do so as the country’s stocks are now extremely low as Covid-19, and the lockdown measures it has necessitated, has drastically reduced the number of people donating blood.

In a statement, NBSZ communications officer Mr Ephraim Mubayi said while the pandemic had not necessarily increased the number of people seeking blood, it had instead had on effect on potential donors.

“NBSZ is urgently appealing for blood donors of all blood groups to come forward and make that lifesaving donation as the blood stocks for are critically low. The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges that have impacted on blood stocks globally and Zimbabwe has not been spared.

It’s hard to underscore how damaging the one-two punch of COVID 19 and the lockdown measures have been on the blood bank. It’s not due to more patients needing blood products but rather, it’s reduced numbers of donations coming in,” he said.

Mr Mubayi appealed to new and old donors to come forward, with NBSZ Clinics open from 0800 to 17:00hrs s from tomorrow. For one to be eligible to donate blood, they must be aged 16 years or older, weigh at least 50kgs or more and be in general good health.

“NBSZ is appealing to all blood donors who are due or who have not donated for a while and to healthy members of our communities who have not donated before to come forward and make a lifesaving donation. The NBSZ daily stock requirements nationally are at 315 units of blood.

A little of your time will ensure that patients undergoing surgery and receiving treatment for cancer and blood diseases, such as leukemia, continue to receive the life-giving transfusions they need,” he said.