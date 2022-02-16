Zim reopens borders

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

ZIMBABWE has reopened its borders after Cabinet on Tuesday noted that government noted that the country has so far managed to contain Covid-19 pandemic, signified by a decline in new cases and deaths coupled with a declining testing positivity rate.

Cabinet made this resolution, during its first sitting of the year, with the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Hon Monica Mutsvanga, noting that the ports of entry will be reopened subject to all Covid-19 prevention measures being adhered to.

“In view of the continued decline in new cases and deaths coupled with a declining testing positivity rate that is indicating that the community transmission has gone down, all ports of entry be: reopened but ensuring that all the recommended Covid-19 prevention measures are adhered to, and all persons entering Zimbabwe must have undergone a valid Covid-19 PCR test not more than 48 hours from the time of their departure for Zimbabwe, and fully vaccinated.

Those who have received a booster vaccine shot have an entry advantage,” said the Minister.

Meanwhile, according to the latest Covid-19 figures in the country, as of Tuesday 260 new cases and four deaths were recorded with 24 of the new cases being from a primary school in Matabeleland North.

“As at 15 February 2022, Zimbabwe had 231 863 confirmed cases,including 224 088 recoveries and 5 378 deaths. To date, a total of 4 318 495 people has been vaccinated against Covid-19,” said the Ministry of Health and Child Care in their daily update.