Zimbabwe celebrates the World Population Day

Amanda Mlevu, Sunday News Reporter

Zimbabwe today (Thursday) joins the rest of the world in celebrating the 2023 World Population Day with the Zimbabwe National statistics Agency (Zimstat) paying gratitude to the government and the general public for working tirelessly to improve population dynamics and promote suitable development in Zimbabwe

Running under this year’s theme; “To safeguard the health and rights of women and girls now and putting the brakes on Covid-19”, World Population day is celebrated annually to raise awareness among people about the impact of a growing population and issues including gender equality, the importance of family planning, poverty, maternal health and human rights.

In a statement Zimstat noted that over the years there have been demographic trends in Zimbabwe’s population and it has continued to experience notable changes.

“As of 20 April 2022, the total population of Zimbabwe was 15 178 957, with a diverse mix of cultures, ethnicities and backgrounds and women were 52 percent of the population.

“The 2022 Population and Housing Census revealed that the Crude Death Rate was eight deaths per 1 000 persons down from 10.2 in 2012. The Infant Mortality Rate was 24.2 deaths per1,000 live births down from 64 in 2012. Child Mortality Rate was 15.6 deaths per 1 000 live births down from 24 in 2012.

“Under 5 Mortality Rate was 39.7 deaths per 1 000 live births down from 84 in 2012. The Maternal Mortality Ratio was 362 deaths per 100 000 live births down from 525 in 2012. Life expectancy at birth, was 64.7 years, an increase from 38 years in 2012,” reads the statement.

Migration has been another factor that has been noted by Zimstat as demographic factor in Zimbabwe.

“Economic and social factors have led to both internal and external migration trends within the country. While some individuals seek opportunities elsewhere, others migrate to urban centres in search of better livelihoods. Understanding and managing migration patterns is crucial for effective planning and resource allocation, ensuring the equitable development of both rural and urban areas.”