Zimbabwean players, Moyo, Chimwemwe join Nkana of Zambia

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international defender Kevin Moyo has joined Zambia Super League side Nkana on a six months contract.

Kevin and his twin brother Elvis in September last year parted ways with South Africa premiership club Chippa United. They had joined the Chili Boys in July 2019 from FC Platinum after undergoing trials. Before that, the duo had won the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title twice in a row with FC Platinum, who went on to be crowned champions again in 2019 without the two.

Nkana, who are mentored by former Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu, announced Moyo’s signing on Sunday.

“Kevin Moyo has joined Nkana FC from South African side Chippa United FC. Join us in congratulating and welcoming the Zimbabwean international Central Defender to Kalampa,” posted Nkana on Sunday.

According to Trust Nyambiya of TKT Sports Agents, after parting ways with Chippa United, Moyo was trained with a Turkish Süper Lig team then went to Tanzanian club Simba Sports Club who wanted to sign him for Caf Champions League only since their domestic transfer window had closed. Simba eventually signed another Zimbabwean, Peter Muduhwa from Highlanders on a six months loan deal.

“Kevin has been club less since leaving Chippa last year but that doesn’t mean he was doing football activities. From October to December the guy was in Turkey and he was training with a Turkish Super League team.

“The move didn’t materialise that’s when he came to Simba, Simba wanted a player to use in Caf games of which the player wanted to be more proactive that’s why he decided not to sign with them,’’ said Nyambiya.

Another Zimbabwean player, right back Gilroy Chimwemwe has also joined Nkana from Buildon.

“Join us in welcoming Gilroy Chimwemwe who has joined Kalampa from Buildcon FC. Kalampa family make the Zimbabwean international Right Back feel at home,’’ said Nkana.

Nkana, the reigning Zambian champions are in the Confederation of African Football Confederation Cup second preliminary round where they will play Tihad Casablanca of Morocco over two legs in February for a place in the group stage of Africa’s second tier competition. – @Mdawini_29