Zimbabweans feared dead as 64 die in Joburg fire

The last words some survivors heard as they rushed to evacuate a blazing building in the Johannesburg CBD in South Africa in the early hours of today (Thursday) were “we are dying”.

Sixty-four people have so far been confirmed dead and more than 40 were injured after Osindiso building caught fire at around 1.30am. It is believed the building was occupied by mostly foreign nationals, including Zimbabweans.

A resident described to Newzroom Afrika the chaos that ensued just after midnight when the fire broke out. He said he was woken by a woman’s screams as she alerted his next-door neighbour of the blaze.

“I just heard people screaming ‘we are dying,’ but I thought maybe I was dreaming,” he said.

He recalled the copious amount of smoke and flames engulfing every exit of the building.

He said he was only able to take his ID book and cellphone but, like everyone else, lost everything.

Gift of the Givers team members are assembling assistance for the firefighters who have worked through the night to contain the blaze and rescue survivors. This includes rehydration and energy-enriched foods.

Gift of the Givers’ Imtiaz Sooliman said he would also liaise with the City of Johannesburg to see how best to assist the victims once the fire is under control and alternative accommodation has been sourced.-TimesLIVE/Sunday News Reporter