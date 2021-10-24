Zimpapers’ Cancer Power Walk gets bigger and better

Zimpapers’ Cancer Power Walk gets bigger and better

The Sunday News

Sunday News Reporter
INTEGRATED media group, Zimpapers Limited, in collaboration with Island Hospice and Health Care, will next month host the sixth edition of the Cancer Power Walk.

The walk is set for November 13, and will be running under the theme ‘Support fight against cancer’.

Over 5 000 new cancer diagnoses of all   types are made in Zimbabwe yearly, with a significant number of cases resulting in premature deaths.

With Covid-19 restrictions having been eased in recent months, this year’s event will include a physical walk, with participation expected from across the country.  The physical walk will take place in most of the country’s cities, namely Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare, Masvingo, Gweru and Kariba.

Zimpapers Public Relations and Communications Manager Pauline Matanda said this year event will be bigger and better, with proceeds set to be channeled towards the fight against cancer.

“Zimpapers Cancer Power Walk is here, bigger and better.  This time around we are doing physical walk in Harare,  Bulawayo, Mutare,  Masvingo,  Gweru and Kariba.  We have extended the walk to Masvingo and Gweru as we have only been doing in Harare,  Bulawayo,  Mutare and Kariba,” she  said.
She added that media house was looking to engage partners for the event.

“We are calling corporates and individuals to partner this worthy cause and we take this opportunity to thank those who partnered us last year.

“For this year’s Power Walk the following corporates have already partnered; Sunny Yifeng (Platinum sponsor), Fusertech,  Micour Visions,  Clean Zimbabwe and Bata,”, she  said.

Corporates and individuals who wish to partner the event can contact Pauline Matanda on 0715679405 or email [email protected]

