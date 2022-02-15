ZUPCO reviews fares

ZUPCO reviews fares

The Sunday News

Charity Chikara, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Passenger Company (ZUPCO) has increased bus fares for all of its urban routes effective on Wednesday.

In a notice, Zupco said passengers travelling up to 20 kilometers by bus will now pay ZWL$80 from ZWL$50, with those travelling between 21 to 30 kilometers they will now pay ZWL$100 from ZWL$80 while those travelling between 31 and 40 kilometers by bus will now pay ZWL$120.

Passengers who use the Zupco kombis will now pay ZWL$100 from ZWL$80 for distances up to 20 kilometers and for distances between 21 and 30 kilometers they will now pay ZWL$120.

According to the national lockdown regulations Zupco registered buses and kombis are the only ones allowed to offer public transport in urban areas.

 

 

 

 

