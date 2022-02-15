ZUPCO reviews fares

Charity Chikara, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Passenger Company (ZUPCO) has increased bus fares for all of its urban routes effective on Wednesday.

In a notice, Zupco said passengers travelling up to 20 kilometers by bus will now pay ZWL$80 from ZWL$50, with those travelling between 21 to 30 kilometers they will now pay ZWL$100 from ZWL$80 while those travelling between 31 and 40 kilometers by bus will now pay ZWL$120.

Passengers who use the Zupco kombis will now pay ZWL$100 from ZWL$80 for distances up to 20 kilometers and for distances between 21 and 30 kilometers they will now pay ZWL$120.

According to the national lockdown regulations Zupco registered buses and kombis are the only ones allowed to offer public transport in urban areas.