A glimpse into Winky D’s heart . . .

Yoliswa Dube, Sunday Life Reporter

HIS high-octane performances will keep you on your feet with your eyes firmly fixed on him.

The king of dancehall, Winky D (real name Wallace Chirumiko) comes with him a captivating aura.

He walks onto the stage and before he even opens his mouth, elation can be felt in the atmosphere.

Gaffa, as he is affectionately known by his fans, commands his ship like a true boss as the decibels hit the high notes and the low notes.

And with every line that rolls from his tongue comes an unfazed dose of energy.

He has headlined numerous shows and become known for upstaging international artistes.

Winky D comes on stage and you know it’s going down. He has an array of accolades to his name — no one can dispute his king of dancehall status.

Off stage — from your car radio or through headphones connected to your cellphone — the ninja president’s instrumentals and lyrics will either leave you grooved up or thinking deeply.

In his latest offering Panorwadza Moyo, Winky D features the superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi in what has proven to be an epic track and sealed legendary status for him.

Panorwadza Moyo (where the heart aches), is a track that says Zimdancehall, Winky D, and indeed the entire music industry in Zimbabwe has arrived and asserted its place as a vehicle, not only for entertainment in the nation and beyond, but also to take profound messages to the people.

Winky D is an internationally-recognised artiste who has flown the country’s flag high on various stages across the world.

Many believe he has arrived — he is all that and a bag of chips.

But he doesn’t seem to think so. The 30-something-year-old musician carries a burden in his heart. He is yet to live his dream.

Performing at the Golden Pilsener Afro Fusion Music Concert recently, Winky D, who some have described as a snob, shared intimate thoughts in what was the most emotional interlude of his performance.

Introducing his yet to be officially released song titled 25, Winky D asked his fans not to dance and listen to the lyrics, which he said were close to his heart.

“The song is called 25 and I want you to listen carefully to the lyrics. I don’t want you to dance Bulawayo — just listen because I know you can relate to this. The song talks about the things I wanted growing up but look at me, I’m now 30-something and I still haven’t achieved these things,” said Winky D.

The song describes the aspirations he had as a growing young man. He hoped to have amassed wealth and married a beautiful woman by the time he was 25 but now in his 30s, Winky D says he is yet to live his dream.

The emotional Gaffa who kept demanding his fans’ sober attention said he did not imagine he would have to endure certain struggles in his life and still have to deal with them to date.

“Let me explain it . . . Ndichikura ndaiti ma funny handimbotambura mari pa corner toita dzekusakura ndaiti pa25 hazvizofi zvakandinetsa kuzoisa food patafura but zvandiremera pandakura, Gaffa rikunetseka ndakura . . . Ndaiti ndikasvika 25 ndaigaya ndenge ndine better life ma jaguar pa den neka nice ndaigayira ka life kekudenga denga,” chanted Winky D.

Winky D alludes to how this confusion exposed him to advice from other “ghetto youths” who suggested he try different “deals” and “hustle” for money.

As if assuming the role of big brother, Winky D says although certain goals may not be achieved at set targets — throwing in the towel is never an option.

He said being guided by vision is a key component in attaining any form of success.

“Bulawayo, I said please don’t make any noise — I want you to catch the lyrics . . . Ndavhura maziso ndabva nda facer reality, ndabata musoro ndati chii nhai ichi. Zvinoda vision musa lacker sight. Pachi gaffa ndinoti just do it,” sang the dancehall igwe.

His manager, Jonathan Banda, said despite winning the hearts of many and asserting himself as indefatigable, Winky D is a humble man.

“Winky D still survives in the ghetto. He doesn’t drive a fancy car, he’s a humble man and will use anything that can move him from one place to the other,” said Banda.

A curious question among his many fans, especially women, has always been — is Winky D married?

Said Banda: “Let me put it this way — Winky D is many people. He’s an artiste, he’s a producer — Winky D is management. The only person who can get married is Wallace.”

@Yolisswa